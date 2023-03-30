Ramnagar (U'khand), Mar 30 (PTI) The three-day G-20 Chief Science Advisers Roundtable first meeting came to a close here on Thursday with the participating countries taking a pledge to implement valuable ideas that emerged from the deliberations.

The concept paper of the roundtable will be refined in the light of suggestions made by the participating nations during the three-day deliberations, principal scientific adviser to the government of India Ajay Kumar Sood said.

Eighteen countries participated in the deliberations, barring Indonesia and Argentina.

Before the conclusion of the meeting, the delegates went for a guided safari to the Corbett Tiger Reserve on Thursday.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat said the meeting went off well due to close coordination between different departments, including police, electricity, PWD and forest. PTI COR ALM

