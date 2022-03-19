New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Friday informed that the construction of Pandoh Bypass to Takoli section of NH-21 in Himachal Pradesh is 75 per cent complete and progressing at a rapid pace.

In a tweet on Friday, Gadkari wrote, "The construction of Pandoh Bypass to Takoli section of NH-21 in Himachal Pradesh is 75 per cent complete and progressing at a rapid pace. It is a state of an art project which includes the construction of 9 modern tunnels and a 140 m long major bridge."

This strategically important road running along the river Beas will connect famous tourist places such as Kullu, Manali further upto Leh.

The Union Minister added that it will not only improve riding quality, save time and provide a safer journey for tourists all-round the year but also facilitate the movement of armed forces to the border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Leh with China.

The consistent endeavour of PM Narendra Modi to boost connectivity in the areas which were once considered far-flung has led to multiple fast-paced development initiatives in the state of Himachal Pradesh, Gadkari stated in his tweet.

In 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the development of four-laning from 'end of Pandoh Bypass to Takoli' section of National Highway (NH)-21 in Himachal Pradesh.

The cost is estimated to be Rs 2775.93 crore including the cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities. The total length of the road to be developed is approximately 19 km.

This work will be done under National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase IV B on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The project will help in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh and in reducing the time and cost of travel for traffic, particularly heavy traffic, plying between 'end of Pandoh Bypass to Takoli' section. The development of this stretch will also help in uplifting the socio-economic condition of this region in the State.

It would also increase employment potential for local labourers for project activities. It has been estimated that a total number of 4,076 man-days are required for the construction of one kilometre of the highway. As such, an employment potential of 77,000 (approx.) man days will be generated locally during the construction period of this stretch. (ANI)

