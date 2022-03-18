Gurugram, March 18: A head constable of the National Security Guard allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at the NSG camp in Haryana's Manesar on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vikram, they said, adding that it is yet to be ascertained what led him to take the extreme step. Chhattisgarh: STF Constable Shoots Self with Service Weapon in Dantewada District.

The wife of the deceased was in a state of shock after she was informed about the incident and is being treated in a hospital currently, police said. A case has been registered and a probe launched, they added.

