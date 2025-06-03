Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], June 3 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana revealed that Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Tarn Taran, was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence officers.

While speaking to ANI on Tuesday, SSP Rana informed, "According to the directions of Punjab CM and DGP, Tarn Taran police constantly busts the drug and terror nexus. We received information that Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan is in touch with a Pakistani intelligence officer."

According to SSP Rana, Gagan has been in touch with Pakistani intelligence officers for the past five years. His main handler is Gopal Singh Chawla, a Khalistani based in Pakistan.

"Investigating the same, a team of police carried out an operation and recovered two mobile phones in which, contact numbers of over 20 Pakistani officers were present, and he had also initiated talks with Gopal Singh Chawla. He (Gagan) has been in touch with Pakistani intelligence officers for 5 years..." SSP Rana said.

During Operation Sindoor, Gagan was activated to share information about Indian army movements, and investigations revealed that he was sharing sensitive information such as photos and videos.

"When Operation Sindoor started, he was activated to share information about the movement of the Indian army, and after checking his phone, it was revealed that he was sharing a lot of sensitive information with Pakistani officers, sending them photos and videos and was active all the while... His main handler is Gopal Singh Chawla, and his passport was made in 2018." SSP Rana added.

Further investigation revealed that money was transferred to Gagan's account from a foreign country 7-8 times, with increased activity over the past three months. Furthermore, an FIR has been registered against Gagan under the Official Secrets Act, and further investigation is underway.

SSP Rana said, "We are extracting details on whether he travelled to foreign countries or Pakistan... According to the details of his accounts, it was found that money was transferred to his account from a foreign country 7-8 times... His activity had increased over the past 3 months... We are trying to know if he was working as a sleeper cell... FIR has been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, and his remand will be taken today, and further investigation will be conducted... He was a drug addict, but we will investigate if he was also getting consignments (from Pakistan)."

Earlier, in a post on X, DGP Punjab Police shared information stating that Gagandeep had been in touch with the ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing classified details concerning army movements during Operation Sindhoor.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

