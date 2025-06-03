New Delhi, June 3: 16 political parties of the INDIA alliance have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and Trump's announcement on Tuesday. Speaking at the press conference, after the INDIA alliance meeting, the representative Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, emphasised the need for a special session to thank the armed forces and discuss strategies to eradicate terrorism.

"16 political parties of the INDIA alliance have written a letter to PM Modi that a special session of the Parliament must be called. During the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the conflict between India and Pakistan, all the opposition parties stood in support of our armed forces and the government of India. When America announced a ceasefire, we demanded that a special session of the Parliament be held so that all the parties could thank our armed forces. " Hooda said. UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut Supports Call for Special Parliament Session, Says Party Already Signed Draft Proposal.

Hooda added, "From Pahalgam to Operation Sindoor to America's announcement of the ceasefire, we should have discussions on them in the Parliament. We should also discuss how to eradicate terrorism and our further strategies in the Parliament. Now that the Govt of India is putting forward its views in front of the world, I think the govt should do the same in the Parliament as well...."

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien reiterated the same, stating that the government is responsible to Parliament, and Parliament is responsible to the people. "16 parties have written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding a special session of the Parliament...The letter talks about Poonch, Uri, Rajouri and having a free discussion in Parliament. The government is responsible to the Parliament; Parliament is responsible to the people. That's why we are demanding a special session of the Parliament.." O'Brien said.

O'Brien further informed that parties on board and that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will write a separate letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, supporting the demand for a special session. "The parties that have written a letter to the Prime Minister are the Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, AITC, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, CPI (M), IUML, CPI, RSP, JMM, VCK, Kerala Congress, MDMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation...AAP will be writing directly tomorrow to the PM..." TMC MP said. Operation Sindoor: TMC Demands Special Session of Parliament in June Ahead of July Monsoon Session.

Earlier in the day, CPI General Secretary D Raja alleged that he received no information regarding the INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitutional Club, New Delhi, today. He said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had not informed him about the meeting. Speaking to ANI, D Raja said, "I have no information about any meeting of the INDIA bloc. I have got no information from either Mr Kharge or Mr Rahul Gandhi. The media is reporting on a meeting of the opposition parties."

A group of INDIA bloc leaders met at the Constitution Club today after more than 200 MPs from the Lok Sabha signed a letter to PM Modi calling for a Special Session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)