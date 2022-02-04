New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot visited a Hydroponics Horticulture training facility for women and persons with disabilities here on Friday and distributed certificates to those who took training at the centre, officials said.

Hydroponics is a type of farming which involves growing plants without soil in minimal space by using mineral or nutrient solutions.

The workforce being deployed at the facility, situated at Kushak Nallah bus depot, comprises women and persons with disabilities who are getting trained not just in using the technology, but also marketing and soft skills, Gahlot said.

The transport minister also distributed certificates to the first batch of women being trained at the facility that includes a training, production and harvesting centre. It also trains women in commercial utilization crops grown through hydroponics and horticulture.

The facility was sanctioned during the financial year 2020-2021 as a part of corporate social responsibility and was funded by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System.

