Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident in Phalodi's Matoda.

Shekhawat said he is in constant touch with the administration, directing officials to ensure swift arrangements and the best possible treatment for the injured.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Has Announced Free Bike for All Aadhaar Card Holders? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Going Viral.

In a post on X, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote, "Since receiving the information about the horrific road accident that occurred in Matoda, Phalodi, I have been in constant contact with the administration. I have directed the officials to make swift arrangements."

https://x.com/gssjodhpur/status/1985000076641714217

Also Read | Rajasthan Bus Accident: 18 Killed As Tempo Traveller Rams Into Stationary Vehicle in Phalodi (Watch Videos).

"According to the information available, there has been a significant loss of life in the accident; currently, our every possible effort is focused on ensuring that the injured receive the best possible treatment. Full assistance will be provided to the families; during this difficult time, while praying for their strength, I am ready to provide support. May God grant peace to the souls of the departed," the post read.

At least fifteen people were killed and two others injured after a tempo-traveller coming from Kolayat, Bikaner, collided with a parked trailer on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi, officials said on Sunday.

District Collector Shweta Chauhan said all the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital in Osian, while the injured have been referred to Jodhpur for treatment.

Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said that a green corridor has been created to ensure the injured receive timely medical treatment, adding that the administration is focused on saving lives and providing necessary assistance.

Speaking to ANI, Om Prakash Paswan said, "A road accident occurred in which a few people were tragically killed. We are arranging treatment for the injured... A green corridor is being established to quickly transport the injured to a facility where they can receive proper medical treatment. The administration is focused on saving the lives of those injured and will release further details as more information becomes available..." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)