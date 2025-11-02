PM Narendra Modi Has Announced Free Bike for All Aadhaar Card Holders? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Going Viral

New Delhi, November 2: A video circulating widely on social media claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a new government scheme under which every Indian citizen possessing an Aadhaar card will receive a free motorcycle. The clip, which shows PM Modi purportedly making this announcement, has been shared thousands of times across X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and WhatsApp, drawing significant public attention and curiosity.

In the viral footage, PM Modi can be seen addressing a crowd and allegedly promising that “all Aadhaar card holders will get a free bike.” Many users online have posted the clip believing it to be genuine, tagging government handles and asking how to apply for the supposed scheme. The video continues to spread rapidly, fueling confusion and excitement among social media users. Did RBI Issue New Rules for Exchanging Old Discontinued INR 500 and INR 1000 Banknotes? PIB Fact Check Debunks News Article Spreading Fake News.

Viral Video Claiming Free Bike for Aadhaar Holders Is AI-Generated, Confirms PIB Fact Check

However, a fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the video is AI-generated and fake. According to PIB, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made no such announcement, and no government program offering free motorcycles linked to Aadhaar exists. The agency clarified that the viral video has been digitally altered using artificial intelligence to mimic the Prime Minister’s speech and appearance. Has India Pulled 500 Billion Pounds From the UK Economy After Keir Starmer’s 'Explosive' Comments on Kashmir and Colonial Reparations? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made in Video of YouTube Channel ‘KindomUnveil’.

PIB urged citizens not to fall for such misleading and attractive claims circulating online. It advised users to verify any government-related news or welfare schemes only through official sources before sharing. For accurate and official information about Central Government schemes, citizens can visit https://www.myscheme.gov.in.

Anyone who comes across suspicious videos or misinformation related to government initiatives can report them to PIB Fact Check via WhatsApp at +91 8799711259 or email at factcheck@pib.gov.in. The government continues to caution against spreading unverified or AI-generated content online.

Claim : A viral video claims PM Narendra Modi announced free bikes for all Aadhaar card holders. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check confirms the video is AI-generated and fake. No such scheme exists. Full of Trash Clean

