Kozhikode (Kerala) Apr 6 (PTI) A statue of Mahatma Gandhi here was allegedly damaged by a person, reportedly mentally ill, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | After Punjab, AAP Launches Campaign To Win Himachal Pradesh; Arvind Kejriwal Says, ‘It’s Time To Uproot Corruption’.

The damage was noticed by lawyers at the district court complex and the police was informed.

Preliminary investigation revealed it was an act of the person who entered the court complex this afternoon.

Also Read | Vivo Pad Specifications Leaked via Geekbench; Launch Expected on April 11, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)