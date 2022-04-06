Vivo Pad tablet is expected to debut in China along with Vivo X Fold and Vivo X Note on April 11, 2022. Ahead of the launch, specifications of the Vivo Pad tablet have been leaked online via Geekbench listing. According to a report from MySmartPrice, a Vivo tablet with the model number PA2170 has been spotted and it is said to be Vivo Pad. Vivo Tipped to Launch Tablet Powered by Snapdragon 870.

According to the Geekbench listing, Vivo Pad scored 1027 points in a single-core test and 3382 points in a multi-core test. The tablet will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with Adreno 650 GPU. Vivo Pad will come with 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 11 OS.

The tablet is said to sport an 11-inch display with a 2.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could also come with a Vivo Pencil, a dual-camera comprising a 13MP main camera, an 8MP lens and a quad-speaker. The tablet is expected to pack a 7,860mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

