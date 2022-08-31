Hubbali (Karnataka) [India], August 31 (ANI): Lord Ganpati idol was installed at Eidgah ground in Hubbali-Dharwad on Wednesday after the Karnataka High Court upheld authorities' decision to allow the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at the ground.

The Karnataka High Court, in a late-night hearing on Tuesday, upheld the authorities' decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi at the Eidgah ground.

The court dismissed the plea filed by the Anjuman-E-Islam and refused to interfere with the decision of the concerned authorities to permit the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at Eidgah ground.

Preparations could be seen taking place early in the morning following the High Court's order last night, and a Ganpati idol was installed.

Speaking to ANI, convener, Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal, K Govardhan Rao said that the prayers will be conducted in a traditional way for the next three days.

"Puja will be conducted in the traditional way & we're going to celebrate this festival for 3 days as per the direction of Municipal Corporation. We're going to follow all instructions that have been given," Rao said.

Stating that Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to Municipal Corporation, the convener said that they had made a request to allow the celebration of the festival.

"Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to Municipal Corporation, so we had requested on behalf of Samiti Mahamandal that this Ganpati Utsav should be allowed here. We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour," he said earlier this morning.

Meanwhile, in a late-night hearing, Justice Ashok S Kinagi of Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea filed by the Anjuman-E-Islam and refused to interfere with the decision of the authorities to permit the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi at Eidgah ground at Hubbali-Dharwad.

The court noted the ground in dispute belongs to respondent authorities and they are carrying out regular activities there.

The court said that the prayer for interim relief sought by the petitioner does not deserve merit and the same is rejected.

The court also said that the petitioner is not entitled to the benefit of the interim order passed by the Supreme Court.

Some of Hindu organisations submitted an application to install Ganesh idols and hold cultural activities on the said property.

Dharwad Municipal Commissioner granted permission for celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival under certain conditions.

The authorities' decision was challenged in the Karnataka High Court by the Anjuman-E-Islam.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of the citizens.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Mangalmurti Lord Ganesha is a symbol of knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune. I wish that with the blessings of Shri Ganesh, there should be a spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Prime Minister shared a shloka in Sanskrit while extending wishes and wrote on Twitter, "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began today and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. (ANI)

