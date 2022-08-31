Hyderabad, August 31: A three-year-old boy from Musheerabad died after brutal torture and sodomy by his mother's paramour as part of a conspiracy by the couple. In their confession, the two accused - who have since been arrested - claimed they eliminated the child as he had become a "bother".

The police on Tuesday revealed the shocking ordeal the three-year-old went through on account of his mother’s alleged extramarital affair, while announcing the arrest of M.Ravi (34), a centering worker from Nizamabad, and the child’s mother from Ramnagar. Rajasthan Man, Who Sodomised Mentally-Retarded Minor Boy, Gets 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment

Central Zone DCP M Rajesh Chandra said after a complaint was received from the infant’s father on July 8, saying the former had died after accidentally falling from a chair, a case was booked and investigation began. The complainant had raised no suspicion on the death, reported Times of India.

"We registered a case of suspicious death and sent the body for autopsy. In the postmortem report, the cause of death was mentioned as multiple blunt injuries, which indicated that the child hadn't died in an accident," Rajesh Chandra, DCP said on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Dalit Boy Thrashed for Allegedly Stealing Rs 600 From Shop in Shahjahanpur (Watch Video)

Following a tip-off, Ravi and the infant’s mother were caught from Parsigutta and they confessed to the crime during interrogation. According to the police, the two were having an extramarital affair for the last one year. With the victim child allegedly being a stumbling block to their relationship, they decided to eliminate him, police said.

“They had planned to elope, but as they did not have enough money, they thought to harass the child’s father mentally by killing his son, make him sell the ancestral property in their native place and elope with the money,” the DCP said.

When questioned about the injuries, the prime accused confessed to beating, biting and sodomising the three-year-old and later using a steel pestle to smash his head. Medical reports confirmed that the "several forceful fist blows given by the accused on several parts of the younger kid" left the child with "severe internal injuries" causing his death.

Though the child’s mother was aware of the torture and murder, she kept quiet and pretended to be in grief.

The duo has been booked under IPC Section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Pocso Act.

