New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) An Independent candidate and an uncle of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana was injured after a speeding car crashed into his office in outer Delhi's Mundka, police said.

The incident, caught on CCTV, showed the vehicle swerving to avoid a bike before ploughing into the office of Rambir Shokeen, who is a maternal uncle of gangster Bawana.

Shokeen has accused opposition parties of orchestrating the attack, while authorities have launched an investigation.

"After checking multiple CCTV footage, we found that the car driver was trying to avoid a motorcycle rider coming from the opposite side. The car first hit the motorcycle, and the driver changed lanes to avoid a hard collision. We are further investigating the matter," police said.

Shokeen is a former Independent MLA from Mundka Assembly constituency.

He was booked in a case filed under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, or MCOCA, in 2015, after the unearthing of an AK-47 from a plot belonging to him.

He escaped police custody in 2018 while being taken to a city hospital and was re-arrested in 2020.

