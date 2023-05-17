Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 17 (ANI): A gangster from Jharkhand, wanted since 2015 in cases of extortion and murder, was arrested in a joint operation carried out by Jharkhand and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police the gangster was identified as Aman Srivastava who hailed from Jharkhand and was wanted in cases of extortion and murder.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court Grants SEBI Time Till August 14 to Complete Probe Into Allegations of Stock Price Manipulation by Adani Group.

Giving details, the police said the gangster was operative in several districts of Jharkhand and was mainly involved in extortion from coal traders.

"Based on a tip-off from relevant sources, the Jharkhand and Mumbai ATS nabbed the accused gangster from Navi Mumbai on Tuesday evening", the police said.

Also Read | 'Luli-Langdi, Goongi Bahri, Andhi Sarkar': Words Hurting Specially-Abled Banned in Rajasthan, Guidelines Issued to Authorities.

The Jharkhand police further said that Aman's arrest is a big success and a breakthrough in dealing with crime.

"This is a big success in dealing with the organised crime in the state," informed Jharkhand DGP Ajay Kumar Singh while addressing a press conference at police headquarters in Ranchi.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)