Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Police have seized Ganja (cannabis) worth almost Rs 10,71,000 from a car and arrested four accused persons in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Bhadrachalam Town Circle Inspector Vinod informed the details of the seizure of cannabis stating that Bhadrachalam Town Sub Inspector Mahesh was checking the vehicles at forest check post and found a car in suspicious condition. The police found 71.4 KG cannabis worth almost Rs 10,71,000 in the vehicle.

Four accused namely Daravat Venkanna, Daravat Ramana, Rupavat Ravi and Meghavat Pandu, all belonging to Nandipahad, Miryalaguda mandal, Nalgonda district were carrying Ganja from forest area in Chintoor mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

The police detained the accused and produced before the court for remand. (ANI)

