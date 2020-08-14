New Delhi, August 14: Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of President Ram Nath Kovind, was lit up in various colours on Friday. The building was decorated in Tri-Colour on the eve of 74th Independence Day. Apart from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, and India Gate were also illuminated. Independence Day 2020: Parliament House, India Gate, North Block and South Block in Delhi Illuminated on I-Day, See Pics.

North Block and South Block in Delhi were also lit up. In Mumbai, several buildings were illuminated, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building on the eve of Independence Day.

Rashtrapati Bhavan Illuminated:

Parliament House, North Block, South Block and India Gate Illuminated:

Delhi: Parliament House, North Block, South Block and India Gate illuminated on the eve of #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/AYbQ5wGSPd — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

CSMT, BMC Building Lit Up:

Maharashtra: Several buildings in Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building, illuminated in tricolour ahead of #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/sg6wtsPhue — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Every year, Independence Day in India is observed on August 15. On this day in 1947, India became free from the colonial British rule and was declared a free and sovereign nation. On Saturday, India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day.

