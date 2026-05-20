India News | Garbage Piles Up in Shimla Amid Peak Tourist Season as SEHB Sanitaion Workers Strike Enters 5th Day: Mayor Appeals Workers to Call off Strike

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): The indefinite strike by more than 900 sanitation workers employed under the Shimla Environment, Heritage and Beautification (SEHB) entered its fifth day on Tuesday, severely disrupting sanitation services across the state capital and leading to heaps of garbage accumulating in several parts of the hill city during the peak tourist season.

The sanitation workers, responsible for door-to-door waste collection and maintaining cleanliness in Shimla, have been on strike since May 15, demanding restoration of the 10 per cent annual increment allegedly withdrawn by the Municipal Corporation (MC) Shimla. The workers are also demanding implementation of the 4-9-14 service benefits for door-stepping staff and extension of the annual increment to them as well.

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On Tuesday, the striking workers staged a protest at CTO Chowk and raised slogans against the civic authorities. Garbage collection from households remained suspended, leaving waste dumped at several locations across the city, triggering concerns among residents, traders, hoteliers and tourism stakeholders.

With the summer tourist rush gathering momentum in the hill station, the ongoing strike has raised fears over public hygiene and the image of the popular tourist destination.

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Local trader Arun Gupta expressed concern over the deteriorating sanitation situation and appealed to the administration to resolve the matter immediately.

"The SEHB Society workers are demanding a 10 per cent increment, but the administration and Municipal Corporation officials are refusing to agree. If there is no alternative arrangement, then either their demands should be accepted or proper sanitation arrangements should be made. Garbage is lying across the city during the peak summer and tourist season. This can lead to diseases spreading," said Arun Gupta.

He further said that the absence of sanitation arrangements was also impacting business activities in the market.

"There is a 100 per cent impact on business. People will avoid coming to the market if they see garbage everywhere and poor sanitation. The administration should sit with the workers and resolve the issue quickly. This does not send a good message to tourists visiting Shimla," he added.

SEHB Society sanitation workers' president Jaswant Kumar said the workers did not want the city's sanitation system to collapse but alleged that the administration had failed to address their long-pending demands.

"Today marks the fifth consecutive day of our strike. Garbage heaps can be seen across the city, but we also do not want the sanitation system to collapse because this city belongs to us as well. We want the administration to fulfil our demands at the earliest so that the city's cleanliness can return to normal," said Jaswant Kumar.

He said the workers were demanding restoration of the withdrawn 10 per cent increment and extension of benefits to sanitation workers engaged in door-stepping services.

"The 10 per cent increment that was stopped should be restored. The workers involved in door-stepping services have also not received the 4-9-14 benefits, and they should also be granted those benefits along with the annual increment," he said.

Questioning the assurances made by the Municipal Corporation regarding insurance coverage for sanitation workers, Kumar alleged that the promised welfare measures remained unclear.

"The Mayor talks about insurance, but we want proof that it has actually been implemented. Insurance after death is different, but our living benefits have been taken away. If the administration genuinely implements welfare measures, we will appreciate it, but currently these are only claims," he said.

He warned that if the demands were not met soon, the agitation would intensify further with support from more organisations.

"We do not want a wrong message to go outside during the tourist season. We have been cleaning this city for years. But if our demands are ignored, the movement will become more aggressive, and more organisations will join us. The responsibility for worsening conditions will then lie with the Municipal Corporation and the state government," Kumar added.

Appealing to the people of Shimla for support, he said the workers regretted the inconvenience caused by the strike.

"We apologise to the public for the inconvenience caused. The people of Shimla understand our pain and are supporting us. We are only fighting for our rightful demands," he said.

The Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the Municipal Corporation was making efforts to manage the situation and resolve the issue through discussions.

"We are continuously trying to resolve the matter through dialogue. Around 120 people have been deployed, and additional private vehicles have been hired for lifting garbage from different parts of the city. Citizens are also cooperating because the city cannot be allowed to remain dirty," said Surinder Chauhan.

The Mayor assured residents that efforts were underway to restore sanitation services at the earliest and expressed hope that the deadlock would be resolved soon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)