Noida (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 93 new COVID-19 patients, pushing the tally of cases in the district to 7,611, official data showed.

The number of active cases rose to 971 from 959 on Thursday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district remained at 14th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

Also, 112 more patients got discharged during the period.

So far, 6,595 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (18,075), and Kanpur Nagar (10,425), it showed.

The death toll in the district stood at 45 with a mortality rate of 0.59 per cent among positive cases, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 86.65 per cent, it said.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,768) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,097), Allahabad (2,866), Gorakhpur (2,532), Varanasi (1,786), Bareilly (1,410), Aligarh (1,333), Moradabad (1,299), Saharanpur (1,301), Ghaziabad (1,261), Barabanki (1,013), Meerut (992) and Ayodhya (984), according to the data.

There were 52,651 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Friday. So far, 1,57,879 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,294, showed the data. PTI KIS

