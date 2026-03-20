Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Raymond Group Managing Director Gautam Singhania on Friday sustained minor injuries due to an accident, as per his official spokesperson.

Singhania is recovering in Mumbai after the accident

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"Gautam Singhania (Managing Director of the Raymond Group) suffered minor injuries following an accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai," his spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)