Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all pre-scheduled meetings after 10 staff of Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and residence tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a precautionary measure, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all pre-scheduled meetings after 10 staff of Chief Minister's Office and residence tested positive for COVID-19," read a statement from Rajasthan government in Hindi.

Visitors coming from different places are required to contact various personnel including security personnel at the CMO and CM's residence before meeting Gehlot.

The state's COVID-19 tally has reached 75,303 with the addition of 633 new cases on Thursday, the state health department said. (ANI)

