Panaji, May 18 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Tuesday demanded that the kin of "COVID warriors" who died in the line of duty be given jobs in the state government on humanitarian grounds.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, GFP president Vijai Sardesai said Goa lost several COVID warriors either due to the virus "or in the line of defence while selflessly serving our people".

"Families who rely on their loved one's support both financially and emotionally are left helpless and in the need of immediate government support. Therefore, we strongly recommend that the Government of Goa employ the immediate Goan family member in a government job as an act of support, compensation and compassion to the grieving family," the former deputy chief minister said in a letter.

