Ghaziabad, January 27: A woman died after she was allegedly thrown off the third floor of a building by her husband following an argument, police said on Saturday. The accused, Vikas Kumar, has been arrested, they said. The incident took place on Friday night in the Govindpuram area, according to police. Kumar, a parking contractor, reached home in an inebriated condition and had a heated argument with his wife Shalu, who was in her late 30s, police said.

"After throwing her off the third floor, he took her to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav. Ghaziabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Shot at by Teen Brother Under Mysterious Circumstances in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar reportedly fled from the hospital when the doctors asked the staff to inform the police. He was arrested a few hours later, police said. "We have lodged an FIR against Kumar for murder. He was sent to jail on Saturday," said the officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)