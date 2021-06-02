New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court hearing Juhi Chawla's plea against the risk posed by 5G wireless network was interrupted three times as the actor joined the virtual session with someone singing hit numbers from some of the actor's Bollywood films.

As soon as the hearing commenced and the actor joined, someone on the virtual call began singing 'Ghoonghat ki aad se Dilbar ka' from the actor's 1993 movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

"Please mute" called out judge J R Midha who was hearing the matter.

A short while later during the hearing, somebody again sang 'Lal Lal hoton pe Gori kiska naam hai' from the 1995 movie Naajayaz after which the person was removed from the virtual hearing.

The hearing was again disrupted when a participant began singing Meri Banno ki ayegi ki baarat.

Justice JR Midha directed the court master to identify the person and remove him immediately from the virtual hearing and issue a contempt notice against him.

Laywer for Juhi Chawla who joined the court proceeding through video conference from South Africa, meanwhile quipped to say that perhaps the day's disruptor had already been affected by the radiations.

The court observed the submissions on three applications of the plaintiff regarding Sec 90, concession in court fee, and permission regarding the institution of the suit.

Juhi Chawla, who has been actively creating awareness of the harmful effects of radiofrequency radiation(RF), had filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India.

The actor said that 5G technology exposes people and animals to RF radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today.

The Bench of Justice C Harishankar on Monday refused to hear the matter and transferred it to another bench of the Delhi High Court, which scheduled the hearing for today.

In a statement, Chawla's spokesperson said that the suit has been instituted to seek direction to the "arrayed defendants" to certify that 5G technology is safe for humans and every type of living organism and to produce their studies regarding RF radiation in support.

The spokesperson further said that if not already conducted, efficient research should also be conducted without the participation of private interests.

Meanwhile, the court reserved its order in the lawsuit after hearing arguments. (ANI)

