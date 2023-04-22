New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain and Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad offered namaz together at the Parliament Street Mosque on Saturday in Delhi, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

While talking to ANI, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "I extend my wishes to the entire country on Eid. I wish everybody's life is filled with happiness on Eid. I want people in the country to forget about their differences and live with peace, brotherhood and contribute to the development and prosperity of the country."

While talking to reporters, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "My greeting to all those celebrating Eid in India and abroad. I pray that the namaz offered is accepted. After many years, people in such large numbers have gathered to offer namaz. Till last year, because of Covid, people were scared."

"I wish the walls of hate which have been formed between people, break and people only celebrated happiness. May god relieve the country of poverty and unemployment," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and prayed for the health and well-being of the people.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone's wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!"

The month of Ramzan was filled with purity and compassion for all and now the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference. (ANI)

