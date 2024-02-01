Malda (WB), Feb 1 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl has been beheaded allegedly by her uncle in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

While the accused claimed he killed the girl as revenge for her father humiliating him and even beating him up in public several times in the past, police also suspect that she might have been raped before being murdered.

Also Read | Gurugram Fire: Vegetables Worth Lakhs of Rupees Gutted in Massive Blaze in Khandsa Vegetable Market.

The torso and the head of the girl, who had been missing since January 29, were found in different spots in Malda city, a police officer said.

The accused, a 27-year-old man, was traced through a CCTV footage, in which he was seen with the girl just before she went missing.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves Continuation of Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies for Export of Garments.

In the CCTV footage of Uttar Baluchar area, the girl was seen hopping on the motorcycle of the accused near her house.

When questioned, the accused at first gave misleading statements but later confessed to committing the crime and led the police to recover the head and the torso, the officer said.

The accused claimed he killed his niece as he wanted revenge because her father had humiliated him and even beat him up in public several times in the past, the officer said.

However, police also suspect that the girl might have been raped. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to 12 days in police custody.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a massive public outcry in the city, with people from all walks of life and various political parties staging protests against the incident and shops remaining closed. The protesters demanded strict action against the accused.

A large contingent of police has been deployed in Uttar Baluchar area to maintain law and order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)