Darjeeling(WB), Apr 1 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl died after being hit by a toy train of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) at Kurseong, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The girl, who had earphones on, could not hear the whistle of the train engine as she came out of a narrow alley onto the tracks of the DHR, he said.

Identified as Roshni Rai, the girl died in a hospital after being seriously injured in the accident that occurred on Monday afternoon, the DHR official said.

The elder sister of the deceased girl, who was walking with her, received minor injuries in the accident in the Kurseong Bazar area, he added.

