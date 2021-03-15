Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the Tawi river from a bridge here but was saved by some youths and taken to hospital, officials said.

The girl jumped from Gujjar Nagar bridge and was rescued by three youths who were moving on the banks of the river, the officials said.

They said a police party immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the girl to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital.

It was not immediately known why the girl tried to end her life, they said, adding police have started investigation into the incident.

