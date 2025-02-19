Gurugram, Feb 19 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was brutally raped and beaten up her neighbour in Sector 29 area here, police said on Wednesday.

The girl's mother, in her complaint, alleged that at around 3 pm on Tuesday her daughter left home to meet her maternal grandmother. After sometime, she gets to know that her daughter did not reached there and they start searching for her.

"After two hours, I found my daughter in bad condition in the gallery near my rented room. She told me that their neighbouring, Aryan, took her to his room and raped her," she alleged.

After raping the girl, he badly thrashed her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the mother alleged, adding, "Soon after, the health of my daughter started deteriorating and she was rushed to hospital where she is undergoing treatment."

An FIR was registered at Sector 29 Police Station on Tuesday and the accused was arrested today, a senior police officer said

The accused has confessed to the crime, the officer said, adding that furthr probe is underway.

