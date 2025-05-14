Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday asked officials to give top priority to projects related to public welfare and ensure their timely implementation.

Chairing a review meeting of the ongoing development work in Sanganer constituency in Jaipur, Sharma said his government is working to ensure the overall welfare of the common people.

In an official statement, Sharma said, "By providing roads, water, electricity, health and basic amenities in all the 200 assembly constituencies, the state government is moving rapidly towards a prosperous Rajasthan."

The chief minister said all government departments should set a timeframe for completion of each project and coordinate with each other so that the common people do not have to face any problems.

