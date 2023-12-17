Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Dec 17 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Sunday signed ten memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with intention to invest Rs 770 crore for the development of tourism in the state, including establishing a four-star resort and an entertainment zone and culture theme park.

The MoUs were signed at an event organised ahead of the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district near the world's tallest Statue of Unity.

The vibrant Gujarat summit, which aims to pitch the state as the most favourable investment destination, will be held in January next year in Gandhinagar.

MoUs were exchanged at the 15th annual meeting jointly organised by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation and Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) in the presence of Mulabhai Bera, state minister for tourism, forest and environment.

An MoU was signed with investment intention of Rs 145 crore towards setting up of a four-star resort, conference and convention area in tribal dominated Narmada district that aims to create employment opportunities for more than 450 local tribals, stated a government release.

Another MoU with an intention to invest Rs 400 crore in state capital Gandhinagar was signed for the construction of a world-class entertainment zone and culture theme park, which will provide employment to 1,100 people, it said.

Two MoUs showing investment intentions of Rs 225 crore were signed for cinematic tourism in the districts of Gir Somnath and Kutch, with potential to create jobs to 2,500 locals, stated the release.

The MoUs were signed during a conference organised at Ekta Nagar to develop Gujarat as an adventure tourism, it said.

Bera said that the tourism sector of Gujarat has developed to attract people from all over the country and the world. During the Diwali vacation, 42 lakh people visited various tourist spots in Gujarat, he said.

“Today, Gujarat has established itself on the world tourism map. Innovative projects have been developed in the field of tourism for all age groups,” he said.

Gujarat's diverse tourist destinations and cultural heritage have been honoured by the United Nations, and it has helped create new employment opportunities, he said.

Gujarat Tourism Secretary Hareet Shukla said that Rs 14,000 crore has been invested in just one phase to develop the tourism sector in the state. The Gujarat government has tripled its budget for the development of the sector, he said.

