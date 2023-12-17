New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Days after being sworn into their offices, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with his deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, met Union Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital on Sunday.

CM Sharma, along with Kumari and Bairwa, touched down in Delhi earlier in the day.

Taking to his official handle 'X', the Defence Minister posted, "Met with the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri @BhajanlalBjpand the Deputy Chief Ministers, @KumariDiyaji and @DrPremBairwaji in New Delhi today".

"I am confident that this team will fulfil the aspirations of the courageous people of Rajasthan," he added.

Earlier, on Friday, Sharma, a first-time MLA from Sanganer, took oath as chief minister at a glittering swearing-in ceremony in the state capital, Jaipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were among the dignitaries attending the oath-taking ceremony.

Hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan's eastern district, Sharma is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP.

The young leader holds a master's degree in political science. He won the Sanganer assembly seat by an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against 97,081 votes by his Congress rival Pushpendra Bhardwaj.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at the Jaipur event.

Defying many pollsters, who predicted a tight race while putting the incumbent Congress in the lead, the BJP registered victories in 115 constituencies.

The Congress finished a distant second with just 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25.

With PM Modi at the front and centre of his campaign, the BJP went comfortably over the majority mark of 100. (ANI)

