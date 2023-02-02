Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is set to organise a drone show and several cultural events to mark this month's Global Investors Summit, ahead of which it claims to have already received investment proposals worth more than Rs 20 lakh crore.

According to an official statement, 600 drones will illuminate the entire venue of Vrindavan Yojana during the show to greet delegates from all over the country and abroad.

Even before the main event, the UP government has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 20 lakh crores, a government spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had set a target to raise investments worth Rs 17 lakh crore for the summit due to start on February 10.

The summit will serve as a unique platform for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnership by bringing together business leaders, political and economic dignitaries, entrepreneurs and industry partners from across the globe.

Zero-emission golf carts will be used for "carbon less travel" and "environmental friendly premium class travel" at the venue, the spokesperson said.

