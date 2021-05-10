New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): As many as 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants, 4,668 ventilators/Bi PAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure)/C PAP (continuous positive airway pressure therapy) and more than three lakh Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered or dispatched to the states and union territories (UTs) to augment and supplement their infrastructure, so far, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The Union Government is ensuring that the global aid is being expeditiously delivered to States and UTs through fast custom clearances, and use of air and road, said the ministry.

The ministry stated that in another significant development, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the landmark of 17 crores as the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive expands further.

India is the fastest country globally to administer 17 crore COVID vaccine doses. China took 119 days and USA took 115 days for reaching the same landmark, it said.

As per the ministry, a total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,70,799 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, including 95,47,102 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 64,71,385 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,39,72,612 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 77,55,283 FLWs (second dose), 20,31,854 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (first dose), 5,51,79,217 (first dose) and 65,61,851 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years; 5,36,74,082 first dose beneficiaries and 1,49,83,217 second dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

Ten states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra account for 66.79 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, it said.

According to the ministry, 2,46,269 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 20,31,854 across 30 States/UTs during the last 24 hours.

More than 6.8 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours, stated the ministry.

The ministry said that as on Day 114 of the vaccination drive (May 9, 2021), 6,89,652 vaccine doses were given, adding that across 5,685 sessions, 4,05,325 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,84,327 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,86,71,222 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.39 per cent, the ministry informed. 3,53,818 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 74.38 per cent of the new recoveries.

3,66,161 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states reported 73.91 per cent of the new cases in last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,401. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,930 while Kerala reported 35,801 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 37,45,237. It now comprises 16.53% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 8,589cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. 13 States cumulatively account for 82.89 per cent of India's total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cent. 3,754 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 72.86% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572). Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths.

Three States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar haveli, Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep. (ANI)

