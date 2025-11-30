Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 30 (ANI): Meghalaya welcomed a global assembly of agricultural pioneers, policy experts, and young changemakers for the 4th International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM) World Organic Youth Summit.

Organised by IFOAM-Organics Asia, the Summit is a centrepiece of the ongoing 1st Northeast India Organic Week, a landmark convergence hosted by the Government of Meghalaya in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Bill to Impose Extra Levy on Tobacco, Pan Masala for Replacing GST Cess to Be Tabled in Lok Sabha.

The day's deliberations convened with a high-profile inauguration, featuring strategic developmental strides made by Meghalaya in the sector.

Jennifer Chang, Executive Director, IFOAM Asia, in her address, praised Meghalaya for its exceptional governance and efficiency.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: Lok Sabha BAC Allocates Time for Key Bills, Debates in Upcoming Session.

Highlighting the execution of the summit, she stated, "I have never known a local government that is so organised."

She further commended the administration's work culture, noting, "Here, the effectiveness is such that everything gets done."

Transitioning to the summit's mandate, she emphasised the need for intergenerational transfer of knowledge to counter the ageing farming population in Asia.

She concluded by urging the delegates to take up the responsibility to build upon the legacy and take organic agriculture to greater heights.

Maqbool Lyngdoh, Chief Administrative Officer, Meghalaya Natural & Organic Farming Society for Livelihood & Innovation in Agriculture (MEGNOLIA), in his initial remarks, reflected on the state's deep-rooted agricultural heritage, asserting, "Meghalaya is organic by Tradition."

He underscored the government's commitment to handhold the farmers, whom he identified as the "main stakeholders". He asserted that the government is firm on providing the necessary support costs to ensure the produce commands a high market value.

Highlighting the potential of niche products like the black sticky rice and the GI-tagged Lakadong turmeric, he emphasised the need for strong branding and thanked APEDA and IFOAM for the collaboration, declaring that to succeed, "We need to position ourselves in a global market."

Brendan Hoare, Adviser, IFOAM Asia, delivering his talk on "The Past, Present and Future of Modern Organic Agriculture", outlined a powerful vision for the evolution of agriculture, tracing the path from pioneering low-input methods to a necessary "ecological redesign".

Central to the needs of evolution, he urged for a complete shift towards levels of effective action, reaffirming that true sustainability needs to champion the interplay between cultural, social and economic spheres.

The day also featured practical experiences with Plenary Session 1 on "My Organic Journey", featuring pioneers from Bhutan, New Zealand and Malaysia.

The panel discussion underscored that driving meaningful change in the sector requires a blend of innovation, supportive governance, and empowered communities.

Selina Gan emphasised consumer adaptability and innovation as key to navigating diverse cultural landscapes, while Kesang Tshomo highlighted the critical role of enabling government environments through policy, education, and certification.

Brendan Hoare urged a paradigm shift from industrial complexity toward profound simplicity, and Jennifer Chang inspired the youth to challenge conventions, embrace mentorship, and lead transformation. Together, these perspectives converged on the idea that progress emerges from innovation, supportive structures, and the courage to break boundaries.

The afternoon sessions delved into two sessions on "Strengthening Meghalaya's Cooperatives for Inclusive Development," which focused on aspiration and change, highlighting the state's strategic adoption of CPPP (Community Public Private Partnership Model) to overcome structural challenges like terrain and landholding. Through the PRIME Hubs, the state is activating grassroots development by empowering FPOs and connecting them to a holistic Agri Value Chain development, integrating capacity and market linkages to ensure farmers move beyond subsistence and certified organic production.

The session "Seed to Success: Startup Growth in Meghalaya" discussed the PRIME rural initiative, revolutionising entrepreneurship in Meghalaya and disrupting the traditional start-up glass ceiling model. Leveraging a collectivisation model, the programme is spread over 145 clusters and Farmer-Producer Collectives (FPCs), with a robust ecosystem of 197 village collection centres.

It also highlighted government initiatives for certification and market linkages with Amazon under Meghalaya Collectives, enabling rural enterprises to scale. It also featured an inspiring success story of Kong Rida Sten, owner of the Rida Sten Food Cottage food processing unit.

The focus then shifted to broader topics of "Global Climate Crisis" in the Plenary Session 2 on "Organic Agriculture and Climate Action". Experts from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Germany and other international organisations deliberated on solutions for climate crisis mitigation and resilience. Speakers discussed strategies including agroforestry, social certification standards, and community education.

The session highlighted the importance of curated marketplaces and Participatory Guarantee Systems (PGS) to build sustainable local food economies and empower farmers globally.

The Summit builds on the momentum generated from yesterday's high-impact inauguration of the 1st Northeast India Organic Week, which saw the Government of Meghalaya and APEADA jointly unveil a visionary roadmap for the region's organic sector and its comprehensive development.

The opening day also saw some formidable announcements, which included the vision to target 1 lakh hectares of land as organic by 2028. The thrust from the APEADA International Buyer Seller Meet has facilitated crucial trade links, now seamlessly transitioned into ensuring the next generation is ready to sustain and lead the expansion of the sector.

The 4th IFOAM World Organic Youth Summit serves as a catalyst for the global organic movement by developing meaningful dialogue and connections between emerging youth leaders and experienced practitioners and addresses the core sectoral challenges, such as market access, production costs, and climatic vulnerabilities.

By hosting the event, the state of Meghalaya underscores the region's growing leadership in organic production and aims to strengthen India's ever-evolving position within the international organic ecosystem. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)