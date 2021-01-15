Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) As many as 700 healthcare workers will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Goa on the first day of the vaccination drive on January 16, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Vaccination will initially take place at seven centres, including two private facilities in the state, the chief minister said.

At least 100 healthcare workers each will be inoculated at seven centres on the first day of the programme, he said.

Apart from five government-run facilities, the drive will also be carried out at Manipal Hospital and Healthway Hospital, both located near Panaji, a senior health department official said.

The dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar said a special facility has been set up at the GMCH by converting an examination hall-cum-auditorium into a vaccination centre.

Around 5,000-odd healthcare workers attached to the GMCH will be vaccinated in the first phase, Bandekar said, adding that the cleaning staff who work at the hospital's COVID-19 ward will be first to get vaccinated.

