New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Goa legislature party meeting, Caretaker Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.

Sawant's meeting with Shah carries much significance as the BJP is yet to announce the next chief minister of Goa.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates.After the BJP Parliamentary Board's appointment of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan as the central observer and co-observer for Goa, the next Chief Minister's name will be announced in the BJP's state legislature party meeting. (ANI)

