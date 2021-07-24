Panaji (Goa) [India], July 24 (ANI): Eyeing the 2022 Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda commenced a two-day visit in Goa on Saturday.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade welcomed the BJP chief at the airport.

As per an official statement by Nadda's office, the BJP chief is set to meet party leaders and also participate in public functions. Post his arrival at the airport, he went to the party's office in Panaji, where he is holding series of meetings with state ministers, party MLAs and other core committee members. Nadda is also scheduled to meet chiefs of different wings of the party.

This development comes as Goa will hold Assembly elections in 2022.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said, "I welcome JP Nadda on the behalf of people and government of Goa. He is here for the party's work. With this, we have started the preparations of the upcoming elections in the state."

Speaking to ANI, Sadanand Shet Tanavade said, "Today morning, Goa CM, Goa Deputy CM and other officials visited the flood affected areas in the state. PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah also held telephonic conversations with the concerned authorities. Surely, Nadda ji will discuss this issue."

"Also, Nadda ji will take part in a tree plantation drive tomorrow, visit a vaccination centre and hold meeting with various party officials. We all are surely creating an environment for 2022 polls", the State BJP chief said.

Earlier, Nadda's visit to Goa on July 12 was cancelled. On July 20, a delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers in the national capital. (ANI)

