Panaji (Goa) [India], May 3 (ANI): The Goa government on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragic stampede during the annual Lairai Devi festival at the Shirgaon temple in Goa, in which six people lost their lives.

In a post on X, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he will chair a high-level meeting to review the entire situation.

"A magisterial inquiry will be instituted to thoroughly investigate the incident at the Shirgaon Jatra. I will shortly be chairing a high-level meeting to review the entire situation and ensure appropriate action is taken," Goa CM posted on X.

A tragic incident took place during the annual Lairai Devi festival at the Shirgaon temple in Goa on Saturday, leading to the death of six people and injuries to more than 50 others.

DGP Goa Alok Kumar said that the stampede broke out here around a quarter to four in the early morning, maybe because of a rumour.

"The cause is being investigated... Around 150 people fell down during the stampede. Immediately, the Police and volunteers conducted a rescue operation and shifted the injured to the hospital. We contained the incident to a small area, otherwise it could have led to more casualties... Around 1000 police personnel were deployed here yesterday," DGP said.

According to the latest report shared by the Odisha health minister, 74 people have been treated at government hospitals. These include Asilo Hospital in Mapusa, CHC Bicholim, CHC Sankhali, and Goa Medical College (GMC).

Currently, 22 people are still in hospitals. Asilo Hospital is treating 18 patients, CHC Bicholim has 3, and CHC Sankhali has one under observation.

In a social media post, X, Vishwajit Rane wrote, "As per the latest reports, a total of 74 patients have been attended to across government healthcare facilities, including Asilo Hospital (Mapusa), CHC Bicholim, CHC Sankhali, and Goa Medical College (GMC). Currently, 22 patients are undergoing treatment: Asilo Hospital is treating 18 patients, CHC Bicholim has three patients under observation, and CHC Sankhali is monitoring one patient. Sadly, six individuals were brought in dead -- 4 at Asilo Hospital (2 males and two females), and two at CHC Bicholim."

Minister Rane also said a meeting will be held with health officials to make sure all patients get the best care and thanked all healthcare workers for their hard work during this difficult time.

"A meeting with the heads of DHS and GMC, along with the Secretary (Health), will be held shortly to ensure that no stone is left unturned in providing timely and effective treatment. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to public health and to supporting every healthcare worker tirelessly serving on the frontlines," the post reads. (ANI)

