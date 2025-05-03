Panaji (Goa) [India], May 3 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited Shirgao after a stampede occurred during the Lairai Devi jatra, resulting in six deaths and over 50 injuries. The stampede incident took place on Saturday at around 4-5 AM.

Goa Chief Minister directed the state administration to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

Sawant said that this is the first such incident in Goa, and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to enquire about the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Sawant said, "The unfortunate stampede incident took place today at around 4-5 AM. This is the first time a stampede incident has taken place in Goa. I have reached the spot right now. I met the injured at different hospitals. Six people died in the incident. I have asked the State administration to conduct an inquiry into the incident... PM Modi called me and enquired about the incident..."

Meanwhile, Maem MLA Premendra Shet said that Lairai Devi Jatra has been underway since Friday. The incident took place because of the slippery and sloped area near the temple, causing some devotees to fall and others to be trampled in the chaos.

Maem MLA Premendra Shet said, "Famous Lairai Zatra was underway since yesterday...around 3 am, at a sloppy area, some of the devotees fell on top of the others. A stampede situation occurred...6 people died in the incident...bodies of 4 have been kept at the district hospital in Mapusa, 2 bodies are at the Community Health Centre...4 injured are in critical condition..."

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the tragic incident of the stampede in Shirgao, Goa, which claimed six lives. (ANI)

