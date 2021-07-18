Panaji, Jul 18 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday left for Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, officials said here.

A tweet by the chief minister's office said the delegation under the CM will call on Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda over the inclusion of Goa's Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The delegation will then meet Gadkari to discuss works related to national highways in the state, it added.

The delegation comprises Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, Urban Development Minister Milind Naik and Public Works Department minister Deepak Pauskar along with officials.

