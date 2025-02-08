Panaji, Feb 8 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has hailed the Central government's decision to extend the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) for three years.

In a post on X, Sawant said the total financial implication of the Commission's extension would be approximately Rs 50.91 crore.

The move will improve the work conditions of sanitation workers and elevate their lives with dignity and socio-economic upliftment, he said.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the extension of the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) for a period of three years up to March 2028.

The present tenure of the Commission was to end on March 31, and it has been extended till March 31, 2028.

The mandate of the Commission is to recommend to the central government specific programmes of action towards the elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities for sanitation workers.

