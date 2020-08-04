Panaji, Aug 4 (PTI) The Congress in Goa on Tuesday announced that it was getting ready for the 2022 Assembly election by reorganising the party in the state.

Speaking to reporters in the presence of Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar urged all like-minded people, including NGOs, who are against the BJP to join the Congress.

"We are getting good support from people. The kind of response we get for agitations against the state government is overwhelming and it indicates the mood of people," the Congress leader said.

The party would reorganise itself to face the next state Assembly elections in the coming days, Chodankar said.

Party office bearers will be spending more time in their respective Assembly constituencies from now onwards, he said, adding that he and Kamat will monitor the happenings on block level.

Chodankar also announced that public agitations by the party against the hike in electricity bills stand withdrawn for the next 10 days, considering the COVID-19 situation in the state.

