New Delhi, August 4: The Art of Living Foundation on Tuesday rejected media reports that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been invited for Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya. The foundation in a statement said, “We have heard from media that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has received an invite to the event. However, he has not been invited to the programme.” Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan' in Ayodhya Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online Telecast of August 5 Foundation-Laying Ceremony For Construction of Ram Mandir.

The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple is scheduled to take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat are on the list of prominent invitees. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Guest List: From Mohan Bhagwat to Iqbal Ansari, Here's The List of Invitees For The Event in Ayodhya.

Statement by Art of Living Foundation:

We have heard from media that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (in file pic) has received an invite to the event. However, he has not been invited to the programme: Art Of Living on #RamTemple event tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0K9X5pZ1vo — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

According to reports, there will be five guests who will be seated on the dais during the bhumi pujan. They are PM Narendra Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. However, BJP veterans LK Advani, the face of Ram Janmbhoomi movement, and Murli Manohar Joshi are unlikely to attend the ceremony.

