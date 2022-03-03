Panaji (Goa) [India], March 3 (ANI): Congress leader Michael Lobo, who contested from Calangute, on Thursday, rejected the rumours that BJP's top leaders are in contact with him and stated that Congress will stake claim to form the government on 10th March by 5 pm if the results are out by 3 pm, said a press release.

Lobo on Thursday addressed a press conference in Panaji and said that the BJP is master in spreading rumours and hence, nobody should believe such rumours.

Former Chief Minister and Senior leader Digambar Kamat, GPCC President Girish Chodankar, former ZP member Moreno Rebelllo and Vice President Altino Gomes were present on the occasion.

Lobo said rumour has been spread before results are out. "People of Goa know who is spreading this rumour. Don't fall prey to such rumours. Nobody will leave the Congress party. Let BJP try any pressurizing tactics also by using the Enforcement Director and other agencies. We all are united and will not leave the Congress party." He said.

"We will give a stable government by staking a claim to form a government by 5 pm, if the results are out by 3 pm. BJP will be in opposition and we are confident about it." He said.

Lobo said that the other party leaders are in contact with Congress. "They are not interested in supporting the BJP. Not a single independent MLA or MG Party will go close to BJP as this regional party was backstabbed by BJP. Nobody trusts them now." He said.

"Even Sudin Dhavalikar and Deepak Dhavalikar will not go with BJP as they were backstabbed twice by BJP," he said.

Lobo said that the people of Goa will be happy from 10th March as they will get another liberation, now from BJP.

Lobo also said that the Congress Party and Congress Legislative Party will decide about the Chief Minister's post. (ANI)

