Panaji, Jul 5 (PTI) A 72-year-old councillor of the Mormugao Municipal Council in Goa died due to COVID-19 in the wee hours on Sunday, a state health department official said.

Pascoal DSouza, who did not belong to any political party, tested positive for coronavirus last month following which he was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients.

Also Read | COVID-19 Count Reaches 6,73,165 in India After Highest Single-Day Spike of 24,850: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

He succumbed to the viral infection on Sunday, the official said.

D'Souza represented a ward in Mangor Hill area, which has been declared as a containment zone after more than 200 people there tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | Karnataka Education Minister Rejects Reports of 32 Students Contracting COVID-19 From SSLC Exam Centres.

The municipal council elections in Goa are not fought on party lines.

With the councillor's death, the overall toll in the coastal state has reached seven.

Till Saturday, the state reported 1,684 COVID-19 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)