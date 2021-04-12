Panaji (Goa) [India], April 12 (ANI): Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and said the festival reaffirms commitment to the principle of unity amidst diversity.

In his message, the Governor said,'' Our country has a rich legacy of myriad festivals that are celebrated with gaiety, solemnly, and devotion. These festivals while strengthening the feelings of togetherness and harmony reaffirm our commitment to the principle of unity amidst diversity. Though these three festivals are celebrated by people from different regions of India, they all signify the joyous dawn of the traditional new year and the harvest season.''

Mentioning to celebrate festival adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, Koshyari said, "This year let these festivities be observed with adherence to safety protocols and may the celebrations of Gudi Padwa, Vishu and Baiksakhi bring greater peace, prosperity and happiness to one and all." (ANI)

