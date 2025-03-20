Panaji (Goa) [India], March 20 (ANI): Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai released the second edition of Kunjikkali's Echoes of Liberation at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Kunjikkali's Echoes of Liberation is the mystic story of a Dalit woman rising, originally translated from Malayalam. The book explores the captivating tale of Kunjikkali, a dignified Dalit woman who embraced nature's four elements and defied societal norms in the mythical land of Pookkaithayoor. The narrative weaves together themes of love and hate, good and evil, creating an emotionally resonant tapestry that captivates readers.

Dr Harilal B Menon, Vice Chancellor of Goa University, Prof Jayalekshmi, the author of the book, and K P R Nair, the Publisher, were present during the book release ceremony.

First Lady of Goa Rita Shreedharan Pillai also graced the occasion.

Addressing the book release ceremony, Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai urged the people to love village life. The Governor stated that after independence, Mahatma Gandhiji wanted to go back to his village.

Further, the Governor said Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi used to say, "India lives in its villages." This phrase encapsulates Gandhi's core belief that the true essence and strength of India resided in its rural communities, the Governor added.

The Governor congratulated the author and publisher for a deeply evocative novel of a Dalit woman.

Jayalekshmi, the author, embarked upon her journey as an author of the book and introduced the translated book Kunjikkali's Echoes of Liberation to the dignitaries present.

Highlighting the governor's supreme qualities, Jayalekshmi, the author of the book, said, "P S Sreedharan Pillai has an inclusive memory, as he always remembers everything."

Earlier, KPR Nair welcomed the guest and spoke about his publication. R Mihir Vardhan IAS (Retd) shared the reflection on the occasion.

MRM Rao, IAS, Secretary to the Governor, attended the book release ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Nandana Raman read out a passage from the book. Megha Mukherjee compered and proposed a vote of thanks. (ANI)

