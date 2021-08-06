Panaji, Aug 6 (PTI) With the addition of 97 fresh cases of COVID-19, tally of infections in Goa rose to 1,71,705 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 133 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,67,556 and toll to 3,157, the official said.

With this, the coastal state is now left with 992 active cases, he said.

As many as 4,685 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to 10,83,561, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,71,705, new cases 97, death toll 3,157, discharged 1,67,556, active cases 992, samples tested till date 10,83,561.

