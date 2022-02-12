Panaji (Goa) [India], February 12 (ANI): Ahead of Goa Assembly Elections, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram leader on Saturday held a door-to-door campaign in Panaji.

Along with Chidambaram, Senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao and Congress legislators Ivan D'Souza were also present with him.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

