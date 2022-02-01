Panaji (Goa) [India], February 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the People of Goa have only two options --AAP or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in front of them.

Speaking to ANI, Kejriwal said, "People of Goa have only two options (AAP or BJP) in front of them."

The Chief Minister said that if people are not voting for AAP, they are indirectly voting for the BJP.

"I heard that many BJP workers are contesting on Congress' ticket like in Goa's Salcete area so that they can join BJP later. People need to be aware that if they are not voting for AAP, they are indirectly voting for BJP," Kejriwal said.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

